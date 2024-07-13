Floating platform returns to popular Cretan beach

A floating platform used to help tourists disembark on a popular beach in western Crete was swiftly restored on Saturday, after a video posted on social media on Friday showed visitors wading through water to reach the shore.

In the video, bemused tourists waded through neck-deep water while holding their bags aloft to disembark and then board the ferry to Kissamos from Balos beach, a lagoon with turquoise waters located 53 km from Chania.

“The platform was removed by mistake, but now it has been repositioned and the situation is better,” mayor of Kissamos, Giorgos Mylonakis, told state-run broadcaster ERT. “It’s not only a matter of safety, but also of the visitors’ general experience. Balos is one of the most beautiful places in Greece and we must ensure the best possible experience for everyone.”

Mylonakis also said the management and supervision of the platform should be granted either to the Municipality or to the owners of the cruise ships.

The platform is an interim solution until floating docks and anchorages are set up at the scenic beach.