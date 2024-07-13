NEWS

Man who killed ex-wife allegedly threatened to shoot their daughter

Man who killed ex-wife allegedly threatened to shoot their daughter
[Intime News]

A 43-year-old man in western Greece who shot and killed his estranged wife with rifle before turning the gun on himself, is believed to have threatened to kill their 13-year-old daughter if she didn’t return to the house, state-run broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to ERT, he allegedly held the girl hostage and told the 36-year-old victim, “if you don’t come home, I will kill the kid.”

The incident occurred in Amfilochia, in Aetolia-Acarnania regional unit, at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Initial reports say the man was waiting for the woman to return home. Once she parked her car, he jumped from the first-floor balcony of the property and started shooting at her. He then took his own life.

His body was found five meters from that of his victim. 

Police were notified by neighbors who heard the gunshots early Saturday morning.

Only two days ago, on Thursday, the victim had filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for an incident domestic violence and threats that took place the day before. However, police were unable to locate the man to arrest him.

The woman declined to be transferred to a refuge or be given a panic button. The couple had two children.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man kills wife before turning gun on himself
NEWS

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself

Police discover cash-stuffed bags in major extortion ring operation
NEWS

Police discover cash-stuffed bags in major extortion ring operation

Man accused of €1.4 mln fraud through bogus businesses
NEWS

Man accused of €1.4 mln fraud through bogus businesses

Extortion ring leader, members jailed
NEWS

Extortion ring leader, members jailed

Four arrested after Thessaloniki defenestration
NEWS

Four arrested after Thessaloniki defenestration

Suspect in Mykonos surveyor’s murder ordered to remain in custody
NEWS

Suspect in Mykonos surveyor’s murder ordered to remain in custody