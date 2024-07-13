Man who killed ex-wife allegedly threatened to shoot their daughter

A 43-year-old man in western Greece who shot and killed his estranged wife with rifle before turning the gun on himself, is believed to have threatened to kill their 13-year-old daughter if she didn’t return to the house, state-run broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to ERT, he allegedly held the girl hostage and told the 36-year-old victim, “if you don’t come home, I will kill the kid.”

The incident occurred in Amfilochia, in Aetolia-Acarnania regional unit, at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Initial reports say the man was waiting for the woman to return home. Once she parked her car, he jumped from the first-floor balcony of the property and started shooting at her. He then took his own life.

His body was found five meters from that of his victim.

Police were notified by neighbors who heard the gunshots early Saturday morning.

Only two days ago, on Thursday, the victim had filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for an incident domestic violence and threats that took place the day before. However, police were unable to locate the man to arrest him.

The woman declined to be transferred to a refuge or be given a panic button. The couple had two children.