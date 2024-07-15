Université Sorbonne Paris Nord to invest in Greece

Universite Sorbonne Paris Nord will likely be the first public European university to create a branch in Greece. A few days ago, the president of the university agreed to the use of the name French University of Greece – International Campus Sorbonne Paris Nord.

The institution presented a five-year business plan for the establishment of a private, not-for-profit university which reportedly foresees a direct investment of 10 million euros in two phases and initially includes three faculties — Law, Economics-Public Administration and Physical Education – with the prospect of increasing them to six within five years. The degrees will be recognized in Greece as degrees of the Sorbonne Paris Nord.

Last May, the vice-president of the university, Olivier Oudar, visited Greece and confirmed the intention to further develop the institution’s presence. The university has been active in this country since 1995 through the non-profit French College of Greece-Institution d’Etudes Francophones, offering law and physical education studies.