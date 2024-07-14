74 arrested in violent clash outside soccer stadium

A total of 74 people have been arrested, including five minors, following a violent clash outside the Leoforos Alexandras Stadium in downtown Athens on Saturday.

The incident occurred early Saturday afternoon and resulted in three injuries: a 38-year-old was shot in the left leg, a 22-year-old sustained abdominal injuries from a sharp object and a 25-year-old was beaten. The two wounded by gunfire and the sharp object were transferred to the hospital.

The exact circumstances of the clash are still unclear, though it appears to have involved disputes among Panathinaikos supporters. The incident took place shortly before a friendly soccer match between Panathinaikos and Cypriot club AEK Larnaca.