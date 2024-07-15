Metaxa Oncology Hospital reinforces Covid-19 measures amid case surge

In response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Metaxa Oncology Hospital in Piraeus has reintroduced stringent protective measures to safeguard its patients. Hospital Director Sarantos Efstathopoulos announced that these measures will be in effect from Monday for the next 15 days.

The measures include mandatory mask-wearing in all indoor areas of the hospital, especially in patient wards, and strict adherence to hygiene protocols, such as hand washing. Patient companions are limited to two per patient, with a pass issued by the nursing service, ensuring non-simultaneous presence. Additionally, there is a 48-hour rapid test requirement for patient companions and those visiting outpatient clinics. Staff members exhibiting symptoms will also be required to undergo rapid tests.

The measures will be reassessed on July 29 based on the prevailing epidemiological data, Efstathopoulos said.