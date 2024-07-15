Body found in house fire in the Peloponnese

A charred body was found Monday during firefighting efforts in a house in Xilokera, in the northwestern Peloponnese.

The body remains unidentified and will be transferred to the forensic service for an autopsy.

Nearby residents alerted the fire service earlier on Monday, which sent 14 firefighters with 20 vehicles to battle the blaze and protect adjacent houses.

A preliminary investigation into the fire’s cause is underway, and police have been notified.