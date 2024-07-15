Athens opens air-conditioned spaces during heatwave

The Municipality of Athens has announced measures in response to anticipated high temperatures in Greece this week to safeguard citizens’ health.

Seven Friendship Clubs will serve as air-conditioned spaces open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. including the Kypseli, Votanikos and Neos Kosmos districts.

Additionally, all playgrounds and open sports facilities in Athens will remain accessible 24/7 due to the extreme heat, encouraging citizens to engage in recreational activities during cooler hours.

Citizens, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups, can contact the 24-hour Citizen Service Line at 1595 or the Heatwave Line of the Municipal Clinics at 210-363-8049, daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., to receive advice and guidance on dealing with heat-related health problems. [AMNA]