NEWS

Athens opens air-conditioned spaces during heatwave

Athens opens air-conditioned spaces during heatwave
[Yannis Liakos/Intime News]

The Municipality of Athens has announced measures in response to anticipated high temperatures in Greece this week to safeguard citizens’ health.

Seven Friendship Clubs will serve as air-conditioned spaces open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. including the Kypseli, Votanikos and Neos Kosmos districts.

Additionally, all playgrounds and open sports facilities in Athens will remain accessible 24/7 due to the extreme heat, encouraging citizens to engage in recreational activities during cooler hours.

Citizens, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups, can contact the 24-hour Citizen Service Line at 1595 or the Heatwave Line of the Municipal Clinics at 210-363-8049, daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., to receive advice and guidance on dealing with heat-related health problems. [AMNA]

Weather Athens

