Hooligan ‘civil war’ seen behind clashes outside Athens stadium

Police believe the serious clashes between hardcore fans of soccer club Panathinaikos on Saturday were mainly due to a war of influence in the stands and that financial factors may also be involved.

Several people were injured during the short-lived clash that took place Saturday afternoon, before the team’s friendly with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca. Three required hospitalization – a 38-year-old with a gunshot wound in the left leg, a 25-year-old with abdominal wounds from a sharp instrument and a 22-year-old injured from a beating.

The attacking hooligan gang was far more numerous than its rivals. Several of its members attempted to enter Panathinaikos’ stadium, at Alexandras Avenue, but were intercepted by police forces, who arrested 72.

Despite the arrested persons’ attempt to rid themselves of compromising objects, police seized clubs, wooden poles, knives and gloves.

Kathimerini understands that all arrested suspects denied their involvement and refused to divulge any meaningful information, including names.

But, according to police officers, more than half of the 72 have a criminal record, having been involved in violent clashes in soccer stadiums, but also possession or trafficking in drugs and robberies. The police’s extortion division is also investigating some of them for being part of a gang that blackmailed businesses.