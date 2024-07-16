NEWS

Police dismantles new extortion ring, 17 suspects arrested

Greek Police announced on Tuesday it had smashed a major criminal ring that blackmailed businesses, arresting 17 suspects, three of whom are already in jail. 

The suspects, eleven Greek and six foreign nationals, were led before a prosecutor facing a slew of offenses, including forming a criminal organization, explosion, manufacture and possession of explosive and incendiary materials, damage to foreign property, extortion, forgery of certificates, acceptance and disposal of proceeds of crime, causing bodily injury, theft, as well as violations of weapons and drug laws. 

The case file includes 32 more people who authorities believe cooperated with the gang for other crimes. The investigation so far established that the gang operated since at least September 2023 selling protection to eateries.

The criminal ring was led by the 59-year-old man nicknamed “bear” and two sub-groups with deputy leaders, and collectors. The 59-year-old has previously been arrested for, among others, violations of sports law, robbery, grievous bodily harm, participating in a criminal organization, complicity in murder and attempted murder, extortion.

Authorities also raided a house in the district of Liosia which the gang used as a safe house to hide weapons and other equipent. In it, officers found, among others, two rifles, 8 pistols, 2 revolvers, 471 firearm cartridges, 11 hand grenades, 3 revolver parts, 2 flash guns, a flare gun with 9 flares, 6 iron fists, 2 wooden bats, a baseball bat, 2 crowbars, 11 knives, 2 folding knives, and 3 swords.

The investigation into the gang continues. 

Below, footage from surveillance cameras outside a grill house shows two members of the extortion ring throwing petrol bombs inside the store after smashing the glass door.

