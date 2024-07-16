NEWS

16-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Piraeus nightclub attack

16-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Piraeus nightclub attack

A 16-year-old girl was arrested for attempted murder with a sharp object after attacking a 19-year-old woman early Monday outside a nightclub in the Piraeus port district of Athens.

The 16-year-old faces charges of attempted homicide and illegal weapon possession. A 20-year-old man was also arrested, accused of complicity in the attack.

According to police, the 16-year-old, accompanied by the 20-year-old, attacked the 19-year-old. During the assault, the sharp object fell to the ground and was picked up by the 20-year-old, who then fled the scene with the 16-year-old, leaving the victim seriously injured. The 19-year-old remains hospitalized.

The 19-year-old told police she did not know the 16-year-old personally and that the attack was unprovoked, Kathimerini understands.

Police identified and arrested the suspects within hours of the incident.

The 16-year-old’s guardian has also been arrested for neglect of supervision.

The suspects have been taken to a Piraeus prosecutor.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police dismantles new extortion ring, 17 suspects arrested
NEWS

Police dismantles new extortion ring, 17 suspects arrested

Hooligan ‘civil war’ seen behind clashes outside Athens stadium
NEWS

Hooligan ‘civil war’ seen behind clashes outside Athens stadium

74 arrested in violent clash outside soccer stadium
NEWS

74 arrested in violent clash outside soccer stadium

Man who killed ex-wife allegedly threatened to shoot their daughter
NEWS

Man who killed ex-wife allegedly threatened to shoot their daughter

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself
NEWS

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself

Police discover cash-stuffed bags in major extortion ring operation
NEWS

Police discover cash-stuffed bags in major extortion ring operation