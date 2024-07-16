16-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Piraeus nightclub attack

A 16-year-old girl was arrested for attempted murder with a sharp object after attacking a 19-year-old woman early Monday outside a nightclub in the Piraeus port district of Athens.

The 16-year-old faces charges of attempted homicide and illegal weapon possession. A 20-year-old man was also arrested, accused of complicity in the attack.

According to police, the 16-year-old, accompanied by the 20-year-old, attacked the 19-year-old. During the assault, the sharp object fell to the ground and was picked up by the 20-year-old, who then fled the scene with the 16-year-old, leaving the victim seriously injured. The 19-year-old remains hospitalized.

The 19-year-old told police she did not know the 16-year-old personally and that the attack was unprovoked, Kathimerini understands.

Police identified and arrested the suspects within hours of the incident.

The 16-year-old’s guardian has also been arrested for neglect of supervision.

The suspects have been taken to a Piraeus prosecutor.