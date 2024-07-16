NEWS

Suspected migrant smuggling speedboat flees after coast guard chase; officer Injured

A speedboat carrying 30 to 40 passengers, believed to be undocumented migrants, fled to the Turkish coast after being chased by the Greek coastguard east of Rhodes Island in the eastern Aegean early Tuesday. 

One officer was injured during the pursuit. According to the coastguard, an open sea patrol boat spotted the crowded vessel early Tuesday speeding toward Rhodes’ eastern coast without navigation lights. 

The coastguard’s auxiliary vessel was immediately activated, using light and sound signals to immobilize the suspect speedboat, but without success. Instead, the speedboat accelerated and made dangerous maneuvers in an attempt to escape, hitting the coastguard vessel and injuring one officer. The speedboat ultimately escaped to the Turkish coast.

Also on Tuesday, two foreign nationals, aged 47 and 27, were arrested for allegedly smuggling 65 migrants on a sailboat south of Santorini Island. According to the coastguard, the boat originated from Turkey and was heading to Italy. The passengers had paid approximately 6,500 dollars each for the journey.

