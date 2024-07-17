NEWS

Extortion gang linked to soccer violence

Extortion gang linked to soccer violence
File photo.

Police in Greece say suspected members of a gang charged with extortion, bombings, arson attacks and multiple assaults have been linked to soccer-related violence in Athens.

Maj. Gen. Fotis Douitsis, head of the police’s criminal investigations in greater Athens, said Tuesday that 17 suspected members of the gang were arrested in raids across the capital on Sunday.

Police seized automatic weapons, hand guns, hand grenades, swords, knives, brass knuckles and 248,090 euros ($270,000) in cash.

“What is alarming is that members of the criminal organization participated in (violent) incidents involving soccer fans,” Douitsis said, without giving further details.

Greek authorities launched a crackdown on sports-related violence after a police officer was shot with a flare and fatally injured in December during a fan riot in Athens. Top-flight soccer stadiums were closed for two months for a security overhaul.

Police said the gang targeted mostly bars, restaurants and gas stations for extortion payments, and carried out bombings, arson attacks and beatings.

Charges against the suspected members include membership of a criminal organization, extortion, drug trafficking, forgery and multiple criminal offenses. [AP]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
16-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Piraeus nightclub attack
NEWS

16-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Piraeus nightclub attack

Police dismantles new extortion ring, 17 suspects arrested
NEWS

Police dismantles new extortion ring, 17 suspects arrested

Hooligan ‘civil war’ seen behind clashes outside Athens stadium
NEWS

Hooligan ‘civil war’ seen behind clashes outside Athens stadium

74 arrested in violent clash outside soccer stadium
NEWS

74 arrested in violent clash outside soccer stadium

Man who killed ex-wife allegedly threatened to shoot their daughter
NEWS

Man who killed ex-wife allegedly threatened to shoot their daughter

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself
NEWS

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself