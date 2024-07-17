NEWS

Large fire breaks out at Drama hospital

A fire broke out in an outdoor area just outside the General Hospital of Drama, northern Greece, during renovation works on Wednesday. 

The fire service was immediately dispatched to the scene and brought the fire under control. Some patients were evacuated as a precautionary measure. 

It has been reported that in the first minutes of the fire, several explosions were heard, probably from spray bottles.

The fire service remained on site for any potential flare ups. 

