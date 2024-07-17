Greek police officer sentenced for threatening ex-wife

A police officer was sentenced to an eight-month prison term, suspended for three years, for threatening to take his two minor children to an institution.

The Thessaloniki Misdemeanor Court found him guilty of domestic threats in the presence of minors.

The incident occurred two weeks ago, when he reportedly terrorized his ex-wife and children by banging on their door and threatening to take the kids away.

The ex-wife, who requires care for her serious condition, had previously accused him of abusive behavior.

The officer denied the charges, claiming he sought a solution for the children’s welfare.