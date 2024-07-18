NEWS

Only some teachers still resisting evaluations

The great majority of the 25,000 teachers appointed in public schools in 2022 have agreed to be evaluated to ensure permanent employment, Education Ministry officials said Wednesday.

The primary school teachers’ union, DOE, opposes the assessment procedure and has called for the new teachers to boycott it, despite it being a prerequisite for further, permanent employment.

But over 20,000 of the new teachers affected by the measure introduced in 2022 have opted to undergo evaluation by appointment with a school counselor.

