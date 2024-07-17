Airport assault victim considers case against ex-minister resolved

An airport employee assaulted by former minister Lefteris Avgenakis at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport has requested to withdraw his lawsuit, calling the incident “resolved.”

Lawyer Eleni Samareitaki confirmed that the retraction request was filed last Friday and is being reviewed by the Athens Prosecutor’s Office.

The employee, a gate agent, said, “The unfortunate incident was blown out of proportion by the media with many inaccuracies.” He added, “After Mr. Avgenakis’s sincere apology, the matter is settled. A big thank you to my company, Gold Air Handling, for their support.”

The 51-year-old Iraklio MP, a former minister for rural development and for sports, apologized after a video surfaced online showing him confronting and then assaulting the employee at his desk. The incident occurred when Avgenakis was allegedly prevented from boarding a flight to Crete after the gate had closed. Although expelled from the New Democracy parliamentary group, Avgenakis retains his parliamentary seat.