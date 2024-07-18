A Greek-Indian friendship driven by innovation

‘We hope to soon understand how we can harness [AI’s] impact for the good of society and mitigate the potential harms that these powerful technologies could cause,’ Professor Anantha Chandrakasan (left) tells Kathimerini, with Pavlos-Petros Sotiriadis (right) adding that ‘without proper oversight and an “ethical filter,” it could make harmful or biased decisions.’ [Nikos Kokkalias]

The mother of Anantha Chandrakasan was a biochemist and researcher in the city of Chennai, India. “She worked on collagen and often took me with her to the laboratory. I would watch her conduct experiments and wanted to be like her. She received a scholarship from the Fulbright Foundation and we came to the United States when I was a teenager.” The parents of Pavlos-Petros Sotiriadis also played an important role in his career path. “My father, an architect and fine artist, instilled in me a love for mathematics, engineering and art. My mother gave up her career to raise me in the best possible way.”

The two men met at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and, based on the common denominator of strong family ties, which served as a springboard for their progress, they built an equally strong relationship. Chandrakasan was the supervising professor for Sotiriadis’ PhD, generous and supportive, as every mentor should be.

A recent visit by the current dean of the School of Engineering at MIT and head of innovation and strategy of the renowned American university to Athens, so he could receive and honorary doctorate from the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the National Technical University of Athens, where his former Greek student holds a chair, also proves the deep friendship that unites them.

What makes MIT graduates stand out?

Anantha Chandrakasan: The motto of MIT, “Mens et manus” – “Mind and hand” in Latin – is at the core of what makes them distinctive. Their education focuses both on foundational knowledge and its practical application. This prepares them to tackle even the most challenging problems. It is no coincidence that their impact on the world has been immense over time: In recent decades, behind almost every significant discovery or new lifesaving technology, you will find our graduates leading or contributing decisively to these efforts.

Pavlos-Petros Sotiriadis: The unique environment at MIT, which enhances academic enthusiasm, continuously raises adrenaline levels and instills in students a deep love for learning. The MIT ecosystem fosters innovation and entrepreneurship; it is no coincidence that so many of its graduates become successful entrepreneurs, hold influential positions worldwide, and contribute to progress in various fields. It instills in them a commitment to excellence. The strong alumni network provides lifelong support and opportunities. While other universities also produce excellent graduates, the distinctive culture and resources of MIT offer unique advantages.

You mentioned entrepreneurship, which is still taboo for Greek universities. What role should it have in an academic institution?

A.C.: At MIT, we consider it a pathway for everything we create to have an impact on society, which is why we have many related programs. We often say that our ecosystem is a three-legged stool: research, education and entrepreneurship. The third leg is often the most direct way for our researchers to enable the world to benefit from their discoveries and products. Our entrepreneurship programs help bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing a network of support and resources.

P.P.S.: It is true that in our country the situation has been different, with few exceptions. The mentality in public universities has not been particularly favorable towards entrepreneurship and, certainly, the smaller scale of our economy has played a role in this. However, there has been progress in recent years.

Many startup companies are emerging from our universities. Institutions like the National Technical University of Athens have created technology transfer offices to facilitate this process. Additionally, there are numerous mechanisms to support startups. Although the level of collaboration between the Greek academic world and industry cannot yet be compared to that in the United States, the landscape is changing rapidly. By continuing to build bridges between the two fields, Greece has the potential to accelerate the pace of research and innovation, creating a dynamic environment for scientific and technological advancements.

Artificial intelligence is changing our world. Is it a promise or a threat?

A.C.: This is a crucial question that we are particularly concerned with at MIT. Artificial intelligence is poised to impact nearly every aspect of our lives – from how people will work in the future to medicine and education.

We hope to soon understand how we can harness its impact for the good of society and mitigate the potential harms that these powerful technologies could cause – as has been the case with all technological revolutions in human history.

P.P.S.: Artificial intelligence has existed for decades. What has propelled it forward recently is the significant increase in computational power and the reduction in computational costs compared to the past. Its rapid evolution, due to the development of advanced algorithms, the vast amounts of data and the processing capabilities we now have, allows it to tackle complex problems and perform tasks that were once considered exclusive to human intelligence. On one hand, it can significantly improve efficiency and productivity in many fields, lead to discoveries in medical research and protect the environment, among other things, providing solutions that were previously unimaginable. However, it also carries risks, such as the potential for AI systems to develop their own priorities and strategies, which may not align with human interests. Without proper oversight and an “ethical filter,” it could make harmful or biased decisions. Additionally, its widespread application could lead to the loss of not only jobs but also human cognitive abilities and skills.

In short, artificial intelligence is a powerful tool – both a promise and a threat, depending on how we develop and implement it. By embracing its positive aspects and addressing its challenges with responsibility, transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI systems, we can harness its potential to improve our world while protecting it from its possible downsides.

Do you agree that the climate crisis is the mother of all crises?

A.C.: It is the greatest challenge for our world today, which is why we must leverage expertise from various fields. If you look back in history, you will see that there have been various crises and challenges. They were certainly worrying, but at the same time, they acted as opportunities for innovation and led to the development of game-changing technologies. There won’t be a single solution to slow down or reverse the effects of climate change. We need a combination of solutions, and to create this tapestry, researchers and engineers from every sector must collaborate.

What ultimately drives science? Curiosity?

A.C.: Curiosity is certainly the foundation of scientific research: asking the right questions and conducting the right experiments in search of an answer or solution. I would also add persistence and patience as top scientific virtues. The pace of research can sometimes be frustratingly slow. And if there is a universal truth in research, it is that there will inevitably be obstacles and setbacks in any effort to implement an idea. But collaboration is also a scientific virtue. Research is a team effort. Progress comes only when people come together, set aside the ego and the anxiety about who will get credit for the success, and work towards the greater good.

P.P.S.: For me, science could be described as the realization of magic in logical terms! Curiosity, that noble drive, ignites our desire to understand the unknown, solve complex problems, and create new things. Combined with the ambition for achievements and the desire to help humanity, it is the fuel in the engine of scientific endeavors.

What does it mean to be a mentor, Professor Chandrakasan?

A.C.: I was fortunate. From the beginning of my career, I had valuable support and guidance from some truly brilliant minds. However, mentoring is a two-way street. It’s not only important to find mentors but also to be a mentor yourself, early and often in your career. I encourage my students to seek opportunities to mentor others through their involvement in professional networks or alumni communities. I can say from personal experience that there is no greater reward than helping the next generation of talent in your field and seeing their success, as is the case with Pavlos. I feel proud of the fact that 75 young people have completed their PhDs under my supervision.

What are the virtues of a student that lead to success?

A.C.: The hunger for knowledge, hard work, the willingness to explore new fields, and acquire new skills. Also, adaptability and readiness to change course when things don’t work out as envisioned. Additionally, the ability to collaborate. Students who support their peers, seek different perspectives and contribute to the greater good usually continue to be highly successful in their professional careers.