NEWS

Increased police presence announced for Zakynthos

Increased police presence announced for Zakynthos

Police presence on the island of Zakynthos will increase, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis announced on Thursday.

Drug trafficking, beatings, stabbings and violent clashes are common in Zakynthos, especially in tourist-heavy areas like Laganas. Recently, twelve people aged 17 to 23 were arrested following a severe bar fight involving stabbings. Charges include attempted homicide, weapons violations, and assault.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors. The reality in Zakynthos will significantly improve,” Chrysochoidis stated.

Thirty to forty police officers, ten traffic officers and drug enforcement agents will be deployed to the island to address these issues.

Police Island

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Port authority to acquire 11 boats for transfer of patients from islands
NEWS

Port authority to acquire 11 boats for transfer of patients from islands

Athens archeological sites to close on Thursday amid heatwave
CULTURE

Athens archeological sites to close on Thursday amid heatwave

Firefighter suffers heart attack while volunteering to fight blaze
NEWS

Firefighter suffers heart attack while volunteering to fight blaze

Airport assault victim considers case against ex-minister resolved
NEWS

Airport assault victim considers case against ex-minister resolved

Greek police officer sentenced for threatening ex-wife
NEWS

Greek police officer sentenced for threatening ex-wife

Large fire breaks out at Drama hospital
NEWS

Large fire breaks out at Drama hospital