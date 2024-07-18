Increased police presence announced for Zakynthos

Police presence on the island of Zakynthos will increase, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis announced on Thursday.

Drug trafficking, beatings, stabbings and violent clashes are common in Zakynthos, especially in tourist-heavy areas like Laganas. Recently, twelve people aged 17 to 23 were arrested following a severe bar fight involving stabbings. Charges include attempted homicide, weapons violations, and assault.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors. The reality in Zakynthos will significantly improve,” Chrysochoidis stated.

Thirty to forty police officers, ten traffic officers and drug enforcement agents will be deployed to the island to address these issues.