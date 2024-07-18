EODY Reports surge in Covid-related hospital admissions, 26 deaths

According to EODY, 26 deaths were recorded, compared to an average of 17 deaths per week in the previous four weeks and 17 deaths in the same week last year.

Furthermore, there were 12 new intubations, with an average of six per week in the previous four weeks and two in the same week in 2023. In total, 17 patients with Covid-19 are currently intubated.

The number of new hospital admissions also showed an increase, with EODY reporting 669 new hospitalizations, significantly above the average of 464 new admissions per week in the previous four weeks and the 226 admissions in the same week last year.

Additionally, monitoring of the viral load in urban wastewater showed an increase in the circulation of the virus in seven out of ten areas tested.

EODY advises vulnerable groups to take preventive measures and seek medical advice if symptoms occur, while the general population is advised to limit contact with vulnerable individuals if they have symptoms.