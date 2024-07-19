New ethics class for non-Orthodox students

The performance of private school students in the PISA exams outshined that of their public school counterparts.

Students who are not Greek Orthodox, or who do not identify with any religion, will be taught ethics at school instead of the religious instruction class if there are sufficient numbers, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday.

The religious instruction class, taught from grades 3-12 is little more than a catechism in Orthodox Christianity, the official state religion in Greece. At present, parents may ask that their child be exempt from religious instruction for reasons of conscience. Children are then allowed not to attend class or work on some other project on their own.

There are about 10,500 students exempt from religious instruction. The ministry says the ethics course will be taught if a minimum of 10 students per class ask to be exempt from religious instruction.

Ministry officials said they believe the number of exemptions will rise, especially in cities where classes are larger and there is a bigger presence of religious minorities.

The ministry says it will prepare four ethics instruction manuals, for different class levels.

The program has been partly inspired by a similar one in German public schools.