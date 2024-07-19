Hospital admissions rise

The so-called FLiRT variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus are dominating the landscape in Greece, contributing to a significant rise in hospital admissions.

According to the latest epidemiological report from the National Public Health Organization (EODY), the number of new Covid-related hospital admissions nationwide has surged to 669, indicating an upward trend. Over the past four weeks, the average weekly number of new admissions was 464, compared to 226 during the same period in 2023.

Concurrently, new Covid patients requiring ventilation have increased to 12, up from an average of six in previous weeks and two in the corresponding week of 2023. Currently, 17 individuals are on ventilators, with 26 deaths reported in the last week alone due to Covid-related complications.

The weekly average number of deaths over the past four weeks stood at 17, consistent with the figure from the same period last year.

Of particular concern is the rise in the viral load detected in urban wastewater, indicating increased circulation of the virus in seven out of 10 monitored areas.