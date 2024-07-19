NEWS

Week-long blood drive at Syntagma metro station

The National Blood Donation Center is organizing a week of volunteer donation from July 22-25, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., at the multipurpose hall of Syntagma Metro Station.

This initiative aims to encourage citizens to donate blood before leaving for their summer vacations. The goal is to collect sufficient supplies to meet needs in August and September, when blood stocks typically decrease compared to other months of the year. During this period, hospital blood donation services also operate with reduced staff, leading to fewer collection drives.

In recent years, Greece has seen a steady increase in blood donations from volunteers. Last year, nearly seven out of 10 units of collected blood came from volunteers (378,904 out of 550,974 units, or 68.7%, compared to 65% in 2022 and 55% eight years ago).

Those interested in participating in the blood drive can schedule an appointment by calling 213.214.6716 or 213.214.6726 by Friday, between 8.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m., or digitally via the “Dinoume Aima” (We Give Blood) app available on the App Store and Google Play.

