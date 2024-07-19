German hiker airlifted to safety after rescue from Samaria Gorge

A 45-year-old German tourist was airlifted to a hospital on the island of Crete after being trapped in a rugged mountainous area of the Samaria Gorge in the Chania regional unit.

The man had set out on a hike on Thursday aiming to reach the summit of Gingilos above the gorge but encountered difficulties. He alerted authorities for help via the 112 emergency number.

The search and rescue operation began at 7 p.m. on Thursday, involving eight rescuers from the Fire Service’s Special Disaster Unit (EMAK). The operation continued throughout the night.

The man was ultimately found in the early hours of Friday morning. A rescue helicopter was dispatched, and he was airlifted using a special basket.

He was transported to Chania General Hospital, where he is undergoing medical examination. Although exhausted, his health condition is not considered to be of concern.