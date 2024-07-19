NEWS

German hiker airlifted to safety after rescue from Samaria Gorge

German hiker airlifted to safety after rescue from Samaria Gorge
File photo.

A 45-year-old German tourist was airlifted to a hospital on the island of Crete after being trapped in a rugged mountainous area of the Samaria Gorge in the Chania regional unit.

The man had set out on a hike on Thursday aiming to reach the summit of Gingilos above the gorge but encountered difficulties. He alerted authorities for help via the 112 emergency number.

The search and rescue operation began at 7 p.m. on Thursday, involving eight rescuers from the Fire Service’s Special Disaster Unit (EMAK). The operation continued throughout the night.

The man was ultimately found in the early hours of Friday morning. A rescue helicopter was dispatched, and he was airlifted using a special basket.

He was transported to Chania General Hospital, where he is undergoing medical examination. Although exhausted, his health condition is not considered to be of concern.

Rescue

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ferry rescues shipwrecked man between Tinos and Mykonos
NEWS

Ferry rescues shipwrecked man between Tinos and Mykonos

Search and rescue operation in Samos for missing Dutch tourist
NEWS

Search and rescue operation in Samos for missing Dutch tourist

Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island
NEWS

Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island

Footage raises new inquiries in search for missing BBC presenter
NEWS

Footage raises new inquiries in search for missing BBC presenter

Authorities rescue 70-year-old British man in Vikos Gorge
NEWS

Authorities rescue 70-year-old British man in Vikos Gorge

Worries grow for British doctor and TV presenter who went missing in Greece
NEWS

Worries grow for British doctor and TV presenter who went missing in Greece