Temperatures expected to remain high until Monday

Temperatures are expected to remain high over the weekend until Monday, with the mercury hitting the high 30s in most areas.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Attica, which includes Athens, will be 39C (but 2-3C cooler in eastern Attica); 38C in Thessaloniki; 38-39C in Macedonia and Thrace (but 2-3C cooler in Western Macedonia); 38-40C on the Ionian Islands, Epirus, western Central Greece and the western Peloponnese; 39-40C in eastern Central Greece, Evia and the eastern Peloponnese; 34-36C in the Cyclades and Crete; 38-40C in the eastern Aegean and Dodecanese islands; and 38-40C in Thessaly.

The picture will be similar on Sunday and Monday. Attica will see maximum temperatures of 39-40C. Temperatures will reach 38C in Thessaloniki; 38-39C in northern mainland Greece; 39-40C in other parts of the mainland, with 41C locally; 38-40 in the eastern Aegean and Dodecanese islands; and 34-36C on other islands.

Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly from Tuesday.

