Spa town water unfit for drinking

Residents and visitors in the seaside spa town of Loutraki and in neighboring Isthmia in Corinth are advised not to drink the tap water after authorities declared it unsafe for human consumption.

According to the local water company, the decision was taken because of a huge increase in consumption, in combination with drought and the subsequent frequent water outages.

“As a result, the water does not meet the standards of human consumption and should be used only for other household purposes,” it said.