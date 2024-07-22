Traffic restrictions lifted in Athens on Monday

Restrictions on cars in the city center designed to reduce traffic congestion are no longer in force in Athens starting on Monday.

The restrictions – according to which only cars with a license plate ending in an even number can enter the “daktylios” (the designated protected zone in the very center of the capital) on even days, and likewise for plates ending in an odd number – are lifted every summer when traffic thins due to the holiday exodus.

The restrictions usually go back in force after mid-September, when car numbers start going up again.