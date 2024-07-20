Mitsotakis: we won’t stop fighting until Cyprus is united.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in Nicosia Saturday, said “that Hellenism will not stop fighting until Cyprus is reunited.”

In this half a century, the Republic of Cyprus shook off the effects of the invasion, modernized itself and its booming economy, becoming, with Greece’s assistance, a member of the European Union, all while keeping its demand of reunification alive.

Turkey maintains a sizable occupation army in the occupied northern third of the island and has set up the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which has been recognized by no other state, despite Turkey’s persistent efforts.

“We believe that the Greek-Turkish detente helps the Cyprus issue move forward,” Mitsotakis said. “The fact that we talk (with Turkey) doesn’t mean we agree or, even more so, that we are retreating (from our positions). Greece, as a strong state in every respect, talks with everyone,” he added.

Mitsotakis noted that the resumption of talks on the basis of the recommendations by the UN Secretary-General’s envoy, Maria Angela Holguin, is the only way forward. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared that view in his latest meeting with the Greek Prime Minister.

“Only when someone is in the wrong, and is bereft of arguments, do they avoid dialogue. When they also resort to provocations, they make it worse, Mitsotakis said, alluding to the extravagant celebrations by Turkey in occupied Cyprus, for what they call the “great liberation” of the Turkish Cypriots.

Remarking that the capital Nicosia, divided by a wall separating the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot sectors remains Europe’s only divided capital, Mitsotakis said that this is a security matter for all Europe and all the West. He reminded his audience of officials of the recently support by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola for a united Cyprus.

“Without shedding our emotions, we in Athens and Nicosia must view the situation with pragmatism. Every solution demands brave decision…but we must not divide those who fight into better and lesser patriots,” Mitsotakis said, adding that both countries are coordinating their interventions in all international forums.