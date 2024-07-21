NEWS

Border guard shot from Turkish side in Evros escapes danger

File photo. [InTimeNews]

A border guard who was injured after being shot by unknown assailants from the Turkish side on Saturday afternoon in Soufli, Evros, is now hospitalized and out of danger, it was reported on Sunday.

According to the Hellenic Police, the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday during a patrol conducted by border guards to prevent the illegal entry of migrants from Turkey into Greece.

The bullet hit the border guard in the lower abdomen. He was immediately transferred to the Didymoteicho hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now out of danger.

Doctors who operated on the border guard stated to Open Channel that if the bullet had hit him two millimeters lower, the situation would have been more difficult, as he would have been at risk of losing his small intestine.

The authorities are investigating the incident.

