NEWS

Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia

Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia
[InTime News]

A a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested by the police on Sunday, in connection with the killing of a 64-year-old man in the community of Agios Petros in North Kynouria, Arcadia.

The man was found dead in the early hours of Sunday in the community square, with injuries to his head and throat.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly argued with the 64-year-old late the previous night during a baptism where all three were guests.

Reportedly, a fight ensued, resulting in the 64-year-old being found dead shortly after.

This morning, the two individuals went to the police station to report the 64-year-old for verbal harassment against the woman.

Subsequently, the police arrested both of them and they are expected to appear before a prosecutor in Tripoli.

Death Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man kills wife before turning gun on himself
NEWS

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself

Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor
NEWS

Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Crete
NEWS

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Crete

Inmate killed in fight in capital’s Korydallos Prison
NEWS

Inmate killed in fight in capital’s Korydallos Prison

Man, 80, kills wife with screwdriver, attempts suicide
NEWS

Man, 80, kills wife with screwdriver, attempts suicide

One dead, one injured in Piraeus shooting
NEWS

One dead, one injured in Piraeus shooting