Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia

A a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested by the police on Sunday, in connection with the killing of a 64-year-old man in the community of Agios Petros in North Kynouria, Arcadia.

The man was found dead in the early hours of Sunday in the community square, with injuries to his head and throat.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly argued with the 64-year-old late the previous night during a baptism where all three were guests.

Reportedly, a fight ensued, resulting in the 64-year-old being found dead shortly after.

This morning, the two individuals went to the police station to report the 64-year-old for verbal harassment against the woman.

Subsequently, the police arrested both of them and they are expected to appear before a prosecutor in Tripoli.