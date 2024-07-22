NEWS

15-year-old claims she was sexually abused by relative in Ileia

15-year-old claims she was sexually abused by relative in Ileia
File photo.

Police are investigating the allegations of a 15-year-old girl from a community in the former municipality of Volakas, Ileia, in the Peloponnese, who claims she was repeatedly raped by a 29-year-old relative.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the girl, who had previously reported sexual harassment by a foreign national a year ago, disclosed the repeated abuse to the police along with her parents. She said that her 29-year-old relative threatened her to keep her from speaking out.

The suspect has a history of prior incidents with the authorities and has not been arrested yet, as the police investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia
NEWS

Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia

Border guard shot on Evros
NEWS

Border guard shot on Evros

Land registry hit ‘over 400 times’ by hackers
NEWS

Land registry hit ‘over 400 times’ by hackers

Hackers hit property registry
NEWS

Hackers hit property registry

Increased police presence announced for Zakynthos
NEWS

Increased police presence announced for Zakynthos

Extortion gang linked to soccer violence
NEWS

Extortion gang linked to soccer violence