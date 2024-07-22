15-year-old claims she was sexually abused by relative in Ileia

Police are investigating the allegations of a 15-year-old girl from a community in the former municipality of Volakas, Ileia, in the Peloponnese, who claims she was repeatedly raped by a 29-year-old relative.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the girl, who had previously reported sexual harassment by a foreign national a year ago, disclosed the repeated abuse to the police along with her parents. She said that her 29-year-old relative threatened her to keep her from speaking out.

The suspect has a history of prior incidents with the authorities and has not been arrested yet, as the police investigation is still in its preliminary stages.