NEWS

5 arrested on Mykonos on drugs-related charges

[Shutterstock]

Local police have arrested four foreign nationals and one Greek citizen for drug importation, possession and distribution in three separate incidents over the weekend on the popular island of Mykonos.

On Saturday afternoon, two foreign nationals, aged 28 and 29, were detained for importing drugs into the country via a courier service. Authorities intercepted a package sent to their rented accommodation, which contained 9.2 grams of processed cannabis, 1.3 grams of cocaine, two tablets and one gram of crushed tablets without a prescription.

Later that day, two more foreign nationals, aged 20 and 21, were apprehended during a police check. They were found in possession of 24 packages containing 11.5 grams of cocaine and 1.5 grams of MDMA, intended for distribution. Additionally, the 21-year-old was found driving a moped without a valid license.

Early Sunday morning, a 26-year-old Greek man was arrested after a police search uncovered 6.5 grams of plant cannabis and 12 pharmaceutical tablets without a prescription in his possession.

All narcotics and evidence were confiscated. The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Syros Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime

