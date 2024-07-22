Greek-Canadian seriously injured in violent assault in Iraklio, Crete

A 49-year-old Greek-Canadian man was severely injured in a brutal assault on the southern island of Crete, requiring multiple surgical and neurosurgical procedures for his recovery, according to reports Monday.

According to reports, the incident occurred on July 16 at approximately 2 a.m. at a nightclub in central Iraklo. The victim, who has familial ties to Crete, was enjoying the evening with his family when the attack happened. As they were leaving the venue, a group of individuals who were also at the nightclub assaulted the Greek-Canadian, his partner and her sons.

One of the children reportedly also sustained minor injuries during the assault.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Preliminary investigations have identified two suspects: a 32-year-old from Zoniana and a 33-year-old from Malevizi, both within the Iraklio prefecture. The suspects are currently being sought by authorities.