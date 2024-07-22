Driver arrested for hit-and-run of Paralympian in Athens

According to the Hellenic Police, the suspect, in the early hours of Sunday, hit the Paralympian while driving on Patision Street and fled the scene of the accident.

The woman, who was in the right lane in a wheelchair, suffered a leg fracture.

Police officers who were patrolling the area were informed about the accident and shortly after located and arrested the 36-year-old.

The 36-year-old is charged with dangerous driving, bodily harm, driving without a license, and driving under the influence of alcohol.