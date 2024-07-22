Greek students win six medals at 65th International Mathematical Olympiad

Greek students’ won one gold, two silver and three bronze medals in the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad held in Bath, United Kingdom, the the Hellenic Mathematical Society announced on Monday.

“The high achievements of recent years in international competitions continued this year, as all students distinguished themselves in a difficult and demanding two-day competition,” read the announcement.

The Oympiad took place from July 11 to 22, with contestants from 108 countries.

Kyriakos Tsourekas from the Moraitis School won a gold medal, while the two silver medals were won by Orestis Lignos from the Elliniki Paideia (Greek Education) Schools and Nektarios Raphael Berkouakis from the 3rd General Lyceum of Pyrgos.

The three bronze medals were won by Socrates Iliadis from the Lyceum of Anavryta, Ioannis Galamatis from the Experimental School of the University of Thessaloniki, and Dionysios Petrakis from the General Lyceum of Kanithos.

The leader of the Greek team was the president of the Hellenic Mathematical Society and emeritus professor of the National Technical University of Athens, Anargyros Fellouris, and the deputy leader was Silouanos Brazitikos, assistant professor at the University of Crete.

[AMNA]