Police receive over 920 domestic violence calls from July 15-21

Τhe police hotline across Greece received a total of 927 calls reporting domestic violence incidents from July 15 to 21. Officers responded to 534 of these cases, resulting in 338 arrests. Additionally, nine victims were transported to shelters by police vehicles, and 17 victims were taken to forensic doctors or hospitals for further care.

The domestic violence response units, which manage the majority of these incidents, provided the “panic button” app to 184 women. The software is designed to offer immediate assistance and enhance their safety.

Police have also established one or more specially designed “safe houses” in each regional police directorate. These facilities offer secure, short-term accommodation for women victims of domestic violence and their family members, including minor children in need of protection.

Proactive policing

In parallel, efforts are underway to prevent and address youth delinquency and violence among minors. Trained male and female police officers are conducting proactive policing activities in neighborhoods, public squares and other areas where young people congregate and where incidents have been reported. During this period, these efforts resulted in 5,969 individual checks, 213 detentions, 136 arrests, and 216 confirmed violations.

Targeted police operations continue to tackle adult criminality. Teams of both uniformed and plainclothes officers from various units are actively focusing on high-crime areas and communities based on local operational plans.

Specifically, between July 15 and 21, 478 special police operations were carried out nationwide. These operations involved checking 109,226 individuals, detaining 4,592 and arresting 1,954.

According to police data, the operations led to the resolution of 207 thefts and burglaries, 45 fraud cases, 43 vehicle thefts, 19 robberies, 11 computer frauds, 309 weapons-related cases and 260 drug-related cases.