NEWS

14-year-old seriously injured in tractor accident near Thessaloniki

14-year-old seriously injured in tractor accident near Thessaloniki
File photo.

A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on Tuesday morning when a tractor, reportedly driven by his 61-year-old uncle, overturned in the New Apollonia area of the Volvi municipality, just outside Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

The agricultural vehicle veered off course and overturned under circumstances that are currently being investigated.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. The 61-year-old driver also sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.

An investigation has been launched by the Asprovalta Traffic Police.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Driver dies after truck falls off cliff in Distomo
NEWS

Driver dies after truck falls off cliff in Distomo

Man dies after being hit by motorcycle
NEWS

Man dies after being hit by motorcycle

Βritish tourist hit by car in Crete dies
NEWS

Βritish tourist hit by car in Crete dies

Teen dies, another injured after car crashes into their scooter
NEWS

Teen dies, another injured after car crashes into their scooter

Two British tourists hospitalized after being struck by a car in Crete
NEWS

Two British tourists hospitalized after being struck by a car in Crete

Man dies after car collides with fuel truck
NEWS

Man dies after car collides with fuel truck