14-year-old seriously injured in tractor accident near Thessaloniki

A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on Tuesday morning when a tractor, reportedly driven by his 61-year-old uncle, overturned in the New Apollonia area of the Volvi municipality, just outside Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

The agricultural vehicle veered off course and overturned under circumstances that are currently being investigated.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. The 61-year-old driver also sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.

An investigation has been launched by the Asprovalta Traffic Police.