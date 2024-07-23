Hotline gets over 900 domestic abuse calls in one week

A police hotline received a total of 927 calls for domestic violence incidents from across Greece in the week from July 15 and 21, police reported on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 534 of these calls, resulting in 338 arrests. Additionally, nine victims were transported to shelters in police vehicles and 17 were taken to a forensic examiner or hospital for further care.

The domestic violence response units, which manage the majority of these incidents, provided the “panic button” app to 184 women.

The software is designed to offer immediate assistance to women and enhance their safety.

Police have also established one or more specially designed “safe houses” in each regional police directorate.

These refuges offer secure, short-term accommodation to women victims of domestic violence and their family members, including underage children in need of protection.