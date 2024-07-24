Proactive policing yielding results

A series of new measures are being implemented to address youth delinquency and violence among minors.

Trained male and female police officers are conducting proactive policing activities in neighborhoods, public squares and other areas where young people congregate and where incidents have been reported.

In July 15-21, these efforts resulted in 5,969 individual checks, 213 detentions, 136 arrests and 216 confirmed violations.

Targeted police operations are also continuing to tackle adult criminality.

Teams of both uniformed and plainclothes officers from various units are actively focusing on high-crime areas and communities based on local operational plans.

Specifically, between July 15 and 21, 478 special police operations were carried out nationwide. These operations involved checking 109,226 individuals, detaining 4,592 and arresting 1,954.

According to police data, the operations led to the resolution of 207 thefts and burglaries, 45 fraud cases, 43 vehicle thefts, 19 robberies, 11 computer frauds, 309 weapons-related and 260 drug-related cases.