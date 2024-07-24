Influencers asking for a free meal

Restaurants across Greece are increasingly contacted by persons describing themselves as “influencers” and asking for a free meal for two in return for a posting on Instagram or TikTok.

Some of them, with sizable followers, are even asking for payment, a proprietor says. While some proprietors are amused, or bemused, others bristle at the wannabe free-riders.

But an advertising professional points out that there has been demand from restaurants for influencers’ services, as well. It is a reflection of a post-pandemic loss of customers, especially in winter months.