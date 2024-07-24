After the heat, the storm

A canal overflows in Alexandroupoli following strong showers in the northern port city and other parts of the country Tuesday. [Dimitris Alexoudis/AMNA]

After a heatwave that dragged on for more than 10 days with temperatures in the high-30s and low-40s Celsius range, Greece is in for some relief but also for more unsettled weather in the coming days, with meteorologists forecasting thunderstorms and downpours.

The national weather service, EMY, sees scattered storms and sporadic showers in many parts of continental Greece, including Athens and Thessaloniki, and in the Peloponnese on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the islands, however, the weather will be pretty much perfect, with seasonal temperatures in the mid-30s, a light smattering of clouds here and there, and moderate winds of up to force 5.