Lanterns released into the sea to commemorate Greece’s deadliest wildfire

[InTime News]

Six years after Greece’s deadliest wildfire in recent memory, survivors and relatives of the victims gathered in Mati, a seaside town in eastern Attica, to commemorate those who perished.

On Tuesday evening, 104 floating lanterns – one for each victim of the fire – were released into the sea.

In May, the Athens Appeals Prosecutor’s Office decided that twenty defendants in the 2018 fire case will face a new trial, as if they had never been acquitted or convicted.

