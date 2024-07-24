Lanterns released into the sea to commemorate Greece’s deadliest wildfire

Six years after Greece’s deadliest wildfire in recent memory, survivors and relatives of the victims gathered in Mati, a seaside town in eastern Attica, to commemorate those who perished.

On Tuesday evening, 104 floating lanterns – one for each victim of the fire – were released into the sea.

In May, the Athens Appeals Prosecutor’s Office decided that twenty defendants in the 2018 fire case will face a new trial, as if they had never been acquitted or convicted.