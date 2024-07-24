NEWS

Greece records first West Nile virus death this year

The first fatal case of West Nile virus in Greece this year was recorded in Serres, northern Greece, public broadcaster ERT reported on Wednesday.

The case involved a 75-year-old man with underlying health problems from the town of Serres.

According to Dr. Anastasios Anastasias, the virus is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes and not by humans.

The majority of those infected with the virus do not get sick or experience only mild illness, while a few individuals develop serious symptoms that affect the nervous system, mainly causing encephalitis or meningitis.

People over the age of 50 and vulnerable groups are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill.

Health

