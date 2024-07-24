Santorini authorities concerned about overtourism as 11,000 cruise travelers flood the island

Santorini authorities are concerned about the effects of overtourism on the island, as 11,000 daily cruise travelers arrived on Tuesday.

A since-deleted social media post by the president of the Thira municipal community, Panagiotis Kavallaris, who urged citizens to limit their movements due to the increased tourist traffic, attracted nationwide attention and many negative comments, with some even mentioning that residents were put into lockdown for the sake of tourism.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, attended by high-ranking officials from various ministries, the mayor of Thira, the governor of the South Aegean region, and MPs from Cyclades, urgent issues were raised, including the matter of limiting cruises to the island.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Santorini’s mayor, Nikos Zorzos, stated that cruise passengers docking in Santorini should not exceed 8,000 per day. “From 2025, the cap will be reinstated to ensure our island remains a special destination,” noted Nikos Zorzos.

The mayor pointed out that it was impossible to limit cruise arrivals this year, as they are organized one or two years in advance. However, the municipal authority managed to reduce the difficult days – when cruise visitors exceed 10,000-11,000 – from 63 last year to 48 this year.

Zorzos added that the island would not face issues with cruise tourism if it is regulated. However, he noted that further measures are needed, such as the construction of the new port and improved energy infrastructure and urban planning, as well as the regulation of hotels and Airbnbs.