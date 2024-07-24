Police stop dozens in crackdown on Zakynthos party town

Nearly 200 people were stopped for questioning by police in under 24 hours during a crackdown on crime and delinquency in Laganas, a seaside party town on the Ionian island of Zakynthos that is notorious for drunken disorder among crowds of young tourists.

The spot checks led to 20 people being remanded for questioning and 12 being arrested on charges ranging from public inebriation and disturbing the peace to dangerous driving.

The Tuesday-Wednesday operation is just one of a series that will be conducted by the police in this and other parts of the country with similar problems.