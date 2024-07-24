Wife beater let off with suspended sentence by Thessaloniki court

A man who was convicted of beating his wife was let off by a Thessaloniki court on Wednesday with a two-year jail sentence that he can pay off at a fee of 10 euros a day, without serving any time behind bars.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on an expedited warrant after his wife reported the attack to the police as soon as it happened.

“It was because of the food I’d made; he didn’t like it and he started slapping me in the face. I tried to get away and ran to the front door, but he got in front of me and grabbed me by the hair. I eventually managed to run out of the apartment, into the street, looking for a taxi. Blood was pouring from my lips,” the victim, who did not appear in court, told police in the statement that was read out to the judges.

She also said that this was not the first time this had happened. According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the man admitted to hitting his wife, but denied it was because of the food.