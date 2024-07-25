NEWS

Major fire destroys Broadway Theater in Kypseli

A fire broke out inside the arcade housing the Broadway Theater in the Athens district of Kypseli in the early hours of Thursday. 

Emergency crews evacuated at least 10 residents from the apartments above the arcade. One woman was hospitalized due to respiratory issues.

The fire is thought to have originated in the basement of a cafeteria within the arcade, located at the intersection of Patission and Agiou Meletiou streets.

Twenty firefighters, supported by five fire engines, battled the blaze, which took approximately six hours to extinguish. 

The theater is believed to have been completely destroyed by the fire.

