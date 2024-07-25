NEWS

Woman alleges kidnapping and rape in Viotia

A 32-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was kidnapped and gang-raped in Viotia, central Greece.

In her report to the police, she states that she drove to Agios Isidoros beach to meet a man she had connected with the previous night through a dating app. Upon arrival, she claims she was approached by four men in a black vehicle. She alleges that one of the men forcefully covered her mouth and eyes and, with the help of the others, forced her into the vehicle.

The woman asserts that she was then taken to a remote location about a 10-minute drive away, where she was raped. She also claims she was abandoned near the site of her abduction.

The woman described one of the perpetrators as tall with light brown hair.

The police are currently investigating the allegations.

