Doctors to boycott electronic prescription over forced service bill

The Panhellenic Medical Association (PIS) announced on Thursday that starting from tomorrow until Monday, doctors will boycott the electronic prescription system, with exceptions only for medical emergencies and disabled individuals.

The doctors are reacting to a government bill concerning psychiatric care, which includes a provision for the compulsory service of doctors in rural hospitals and health centers facing staff shortages. Those who refuse to comply face severe penalties, such as restrictions on their ability to use the online prescription system.

According to the president of PIS, Athanasios Exadaktylos, the doctors demand the withdrawal of this provision and seek dialogue with the Ministry of Health. Exadaktylos stated that last year, the problem was resolved through cooperation, but this year the Minister of Health, Adonis Georgiadis, is trying to address it with threats.

He stated that the bill will worsen the staff shortages of the public health system, highlighting that there are over 6,000 vacant positions. Exadaktylos also noted that doctors understand this is a tough decision and are therefore asking for citizens’ understanding.

He added that the presidents of the medical associations are expected to meet in Athens on Monday to decide on their next steps.