Ministry announces grade thresholds for university admission

Thousands of students across Greece found out which university they were admitted to on Thursday, as the Ministry of Education announced the minimum entry grades for Greek universities.

The thresholds were determined based on the students’ results in the Panhellenic exams held in June.

Candidates are able to view their results electronically on gov.gr, via SMS, or at their high school.

According to data released by the ministry, the total number of candidates was 73,161. In total, 63,412 candidates were admitted to universities and other institutions of higher education (military academies, etc.).

