NEWS

Admission thresholds slip in university entrance exams

Admission thresholds slip in university entrance exams

The lowest score for getting a spot at one of Greece’s public universities dropped in 62% of departments, the Education Ministry said on Thursday after publishing the list of entry grades.

The drop in the admission scores points to an overall poorer performance among the country’s 73,161 candidates who sat the nationwide university entrance exams earlier this summer.

The biggest reduction was noted in the Air Force and Army academies, as well as in the department for translators and interpreters at the University of the Ionian in Corfu.

The biggest increase in the basic entry score was at three music schools, in Thessaloniki, Ioannina and Athens.

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ministry announces grade thresholds for university admission
NEWS

Ministry announces grade thresholds for university admission

Greek students win six medals at 65th International Mathematical Olympiad
NEWS

Greek students win six medals at 65th International Mathematical Olympiad

New ethics class for non-Orthodox students
EDUCATION INITIATIVE

New ethics class for non-Orthodox students

A Greek-Indian friendship driven by innovation
NEWS

A Greek-Indian friendship driven by innovation

Only some teachers still resisting evaluations
NEWS

Only some teachers still resisting evaluations

Université Sorbonne Paris Nord to invest in Greece
NEWS

Université Sorbonne Paris Nord to invest in Greece