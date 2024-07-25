Admission thresholds slip in university entrance exams

The lowest score for getting a spot at one of Greece’s public universities dropped in 62% of departments, the Education Ministry said on Thursday after publishing the list of entry grades.

The drop in the admission scores points to an overall poorer performance among the country’s 73,161 candidates who sat the nationwide university entrance exams earlier this summer.

The biggest reduction was noted in the Air Force and Army academies, as well as in the department for translators and interpreters at the University of the Ionian in Corfu.

The biggest increase in the basic entry score was at three music schools, in Thessaloniki, Ioannina and Athens.